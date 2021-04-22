May 2021: 20 Things to Do Right Now

Desert X, featuring the works of artists like Nichola Galanin, closes May 16.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE GERBER
Eduardo Sarabia’s
The Passenger
at Desert X.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE GERBER
1. Explore Desert X.
The third edition of the valleywide outdoor art experience runs through May 16. The free exhibition features site-specific installations by artists such as Zahrah Alghamdi, Serge Attukwei Clottey, and Nicholas Galanin that respond to and communicate with local landscapes
and cultures.
desertx.org
PHOTOGRAPH BY GEORGE DUCHANNES
Palm Springs’ Smokin’ Burgers and Lounge offers a version for heat-seekers with habaneros, jalapenos, and ghost pepper sauce. grill-a-burger.com; smokinburgers.com
3. See a sky full of flowers.
The Palm Springs Air Museum honors fallen soldiers this Memorial Day on May 31 with a spectacular flower drop, sending more than 3,000 carnations cascading from a B-25 Mitchell Bomber. palmspringsairmuseum.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES
4. Hone your photography skills.
Looking to take your DSLR shots into the next level, but not sure where to start? Learn the basics of aperture, ISO, shutter speed, and more at photographer Kevin Brian Toohey’s four-hour beginner digital camera classes in Palm Desert on May 1 and 2. learnyourcamera.com
5. Push the pedal to the metal.
Don your leather jacket and join the Palm Springs chapter of the American Legion Riders for a family-friendly bike night May 20. The free event includes entertainment, prizes, and snacks. palmspringslegion.org
6. Become an artist.
Break out your paint brushes and explore the Desert Art Center’s expert-taught classes for adults in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District. Online offerings include drawing and figure painting, while in-person classes cover oils, acrylics, ceramics, stained glass, and more. desertartcenter.org
7. Say howdy
to Toby Keith.
The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer performs a host of his country classics at Spotlight 29 Casino’s new outdoor venue Coachella Crossroads on May 15 with American Idol alum Jimmie Allen as the opening act. spotlight29.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SPOTLIGHT 29 CASINO
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE BAGEL DROP
The Bagel Drop in Rancho Mirage.
8. Eat locally
baked treats.
Need a carb fix? Order fresh baked goods made with love in desert home kitchens. The Bagel Drop makes tasty sourdough bagels available for pickup at the Rancho Relaxo boutique in Rancho Mirage, while Biscuit & Counter slings flaky biscuits in flavors like cheddar scallion and date chocolate chunk at The Cole Hotel pop-up in Palm Springs. thebageldrop.minimartapp.com; biscuitandcounter.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE VALASQUEZ
Biscuit & Counter in Palm Springs.
9. Take a digital dance lesson.
The Palm Springs Bachata Festival offers more than a dozen online workshops May 22–23, so you can master new steps, taps, and turns with guidance from some of bachata’s best artists. fb.com/palmspringsbachatafestival
10. Discover your inner comedian.
Anyone who’s tuned into Whose Line Is It Anyway? and thought, “I could do that!” — now’s your time to shine. Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre’s Comedy & Improv Festival, taking place May 21–23, includes improv workshops with professional jokesters, plus sidesplitting shows and competitions. cvrep.org
11. Dive deep.
The Desert Institute in Joshua Tree partners with author and naturalist Robin Kobaly to offer a virtual tour of what’s beneath desert soils. Go underground May 14. joshuatree.org
12. Brush up on art history.
Get a culture shot from your couch with Palm Springs Art Museum’s online exhibits. Click through a slideshow on beloved Coachella Valley architect Hugh Kaptur, see an interview with artist Gerald Clarke, or take a digital sculpture garden tour. psmusuem.org
PHOTOGRAPH BY ERVEN JOURDAN. PERSONAL COLLECTION OF HUGH KAPTUR
William Holden’s South Palm Springs home designed by architect Hugh Kaptur.
13. Practice your Spanish.
The Center Palm Springs says bienvenidos to intermediate and advanced Spanish-language learners looking to sharpen their skills. Drop into the free Zoom group on Tuesday afternoons for a laid-back chat. thecenterps.org
14. Enjoy a creative escape.
Unplug and wind down in Joshua Tree with a healing retreat May 20–23. Hosted by yoga instructor and reiki master Angel Montague, the getaway includes daily flows, mindful meditation, plant-based meals, and more. sunandseayoga.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY PETER YANG
Ken Layne
15. Hear haunting stories.
Celebrate National Paranormal Day on May 3 by tuning in to the wonderfully strange radio show Desert Oracle hosted by Ken Layne (pictured above). From aliens to a Bigfoot-esque beast called Yucca Man, you’re sure to catch a tale that chills your blood on Z107.7 FM (or Spotify for back episodes).
16. Be Bad on Cinco de Mayo.
Dos Hombres, the mezcal brand backed by Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, provides smoky sips during a three-course dinner May 5 at the Saguaro Palm Springs’ El Jefe restaurant. Tastings throughout the meal give you the chance to explore plum-and- chocolate- and apple-and-mango-edged mezcals. thesaguaro.com
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY SAGUARO PALM SPRINGS
PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES
17. Go birdwatching.
Drive less than half an hour from Palm Springs to the Big Morongo Canyon Preserve, home to more than 250 species of winged wonders. Keep an eye out for California quail, golden eagles, and roadrunners while hiking one of the preserve’s six trails. bigmorongo.org
18. Enjoy tequila and tunes.
Sip mezcal and chomp on chips and limey ceviche at the Agave Caliente Tequila Bar at the new Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. The atmosphere is extra energetic on Friday and Saturday evenings, when local musicmaker DJ Carlos spins. aguacalientecasinos.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES
19. Play pickleball.
Despite the funny name, this sport’s basic gameplay should look familiar to you: It borrows aspects of tennis, pingpong, and racquetball. Grab some pals and paddles and hit the outdoor courts at Fritz Burns Park in La Quinta and Freedom Park in Palm Desert. laquintaca.gov; myrecreationdistrict.com
20. Fête Celtic culture.
No need to cross the pond to explore Irish and Scottish traditions. Idyllwild’s annual Celtic Faire, held about 45 minutes from Greater Palm Springs, features food, drinks, games, perfomrnaces, and other merriment May 22–23. idyllwildcelticfaire.com
• READ NEXT: She Moves Mountains Instructor Offers 3 Tips to Climb Joshua Tree.