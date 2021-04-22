desert x nicholas galanin

May 2021: 20 Things to Do Right Now

Catch Desert X before it leaves town May 16, take in an outdoor concert with country star Toby Keith, and find your inner comedian at the Comedy & Improv Festival.

Desert X, featuring the works of artists like Nichola Galanin, closes May 16.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE GERBER

Eduardo Sarabia’s  The Passenger at Desert X.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE GERBER

1.  Explore Desert X.

The third edition of the valleywide outdoor art experience runs through May 16. The free exhibition features site-specific installations by artists such as Zahrah Alghamdi, Serge Attukwei Clottey, and Nicholas Galanin that respond to and communicate with local landscapes  and cultures.
desertx.org

2. Celebrate National Burger Day.

Americans put away almost 50 billion burgers annually. Pay homage to the classic sandwich May 28 at one of the valley’s best burger joints. Grill-A-Burger in Palm Desert is a Guy Fieri-approved spot for stacked patties and crispy fries.

PHOTOGRAPH BY GEORGE DUCHANNES

Palm Springs’ Smokin’ Burgers and Lounge offers a version for heat-seekers with habaneros, jalapenos, and ghost pepper sauce. grill-a-burger.com; smokinburgers.com

3. See a sky full of flowers.

The Palm Springs Air Museum honors fallen soldiers this Memorial Day on May 31 with a spectacular flower drop, sending more than 3,000 carnations cascading from a B-25 Mitchell Bomber. palmspringsairmuseum.com

PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES

4. Hone your photography skills.

Looking to take your DSLR shots into the next level, but not sure where to start? Learn the basics of aperture, ISO, shutter speed, and more at photographer Kevin Brian Toohey’s four-hour beginner digital camera classes in Palm Desert on May 1 and 2. learnyourcamera.com

5. Push the pedal to the metal.

Don your leather jacket and join the  Palm Springs chapter of the American Legion Riders for a family-friendly bike night May 20. The free event includes entertainment, prizes, and snacks. palmspringslegion.org

6. Become an artist.

Break out your paint brushes and explore the Desert Art Center’s  expert-taught classes for adults in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District. Online offerings include drawing and figure painting, while in-person classes cover oils, acrylics, ceramics, stained glass, and more. desertartcenter.org

7. Say howdy
to Toby Keith.

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer performs a host of his country classics at Spotlight 29 Casino’s new outdoor venue Coachella Crossroads on May 15 with American Idol alum Jimmie Allen  as the opening act. spotlight29.com

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SPOTLIGHT 29 CASINO

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE BAGEL DROP
The Bagel Drop in Rancho Mirage.

8. Eat locally
baked treats.

Need a carb fix? Order fresh baked goods made with love in desert home kitchens. The Bagel Drop makes tasty sourdough bagels available for pickup at the Rancho Relaxo boutique in Rancho Mirage, while Biscuit & Counter slings flaky biscuits in flavors like cheddar scallion and date chocolate chunk at The Cole Hotel pop-up in Palm Springs. thebageldrop.minimartapp.com; biscuitandcounter.com

PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE VALASQUEZ
Biscuit & Counter in Palm Springs.

9. Take a digital dance lesson.

The Palm Springs Bachata Festival offers  more than a dozen online workshops May 22–23, so you can master new steps, taps, and turns with guidance from some of bachata’s best artists.  fb.com/palmspringsbachatafestival

10. Discover your inner comedian.

Anyone who’s tuned into Whose Line Is It Anyway? and thought, “I could do that!” — now’s your time to shine. Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre’s Comedy & Improv Festival, taking place May 21–23, includes improv workshops with professional jokesters, plus sidesplitting shows and competitions. cvrep.org

11. Dive deep.

The Desert Institute  in Joshua Tree partners with author and naturalist Robin Kobaly to offer a virtual tour  of what’s beneath  desert soils. Go  underground May 14.  joshuatree.org

12. Brush up on art history.

Get a culture shot from your couch with Palm Springs Art Museum’s online exhibits. Click through a slideshow on beloved Coachella Valley architect Hugh Kaptur, see an interview with artist Gerald Clarke, or take a digital sculpture garden tour. psmusuem.org

PHOTOGRAPH BY ERVEN JOURDAN. PERSONAL COLLECTION OF HUGH KAPTUR

William Holden’s  South Palm Springs  home designed by  architect Hugh Kaptur.

13. Practice your Spanish.

The Center Palm Springs says bienvenidos to intermediate and advanced Spanish-language learners looking to sharpen their skills. Drop into the free Zoom group on Tuesday afternoons for a laid-back chat. thecenterps.org

14. Enjoy a creative escape.

Unplug and wind down in Joshua Tree with a healing retreat May 20–23. Hosted by yoga instructor and reiki master Angel Montague, the getaway includes daily flows, mindful meditation, plant-based meals, and more. sunandseayoga.com

PHOTOGRAPH BY PETER YANG

Ken Layne

15. Hear haunting stories.

Celebrate National Paranormal Day on May 3 by tuning in to the wonderfully strange radio show Desert Oracle hosted by Ken Layne (pictured above). From aliens to a Bigfoot-esque beast called Yucca Man, you’re sure to catch a tale that chills your blood on Z107.7 FM (or Spotify for back episodes).

16. Be Bad on Cinco de Mayo.

Dos Hombres, the mezcal brand backed by Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, provides smoky sips during a three-course dinner  May 5 at the  Saguaro Palm Springs’ El Jefe restaurant. Tastings throughout the meal give you the chance to explore plum-and- chocolate- and apple-and-mango-edged mezcals. thesaguaro.com

PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY SAGUARO PALM SPRINGS

PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES

17. Go birdwatching.

Drive less than half an hour from  Palm Springs to the Big Morongo Canyon Preserve, home to more  than 250 species of winged  wonders. Keep an eye out for California quail, golden eagles,  and roadrunners while hiking one  of the preserve’s six trails. bigmorongo.org

18. Enjoy tequila and tunes.

Sip mezcal and chomp on chips and limey ceviche at the Agave Caliente Tequila Bar at the new Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. The atmosphere is extra energetic on Friday and Saturday evenings, when local musicmaker DJ Carlos spins. aguacalientecasinos.com

PHOTOGRAPH BY  GETTY IMAGES

19. Play pickleball.

Despite the funny name, this sport’s basic gameplay should look familiar to you: It borrows aspects of tennis, pingpong, and racquetball. Grab some pals and paddles and hit the outdoor courts at Fritz Burns Park in La Quinta and Freedom  Park in Palm Desert. laquintaca.gov; myrecreationdistrict.com

20. Fête Celtic culture.

No need to cross the pond to explore Irish and Scottish traditions. Idyllwild’s annual Celtic Faire, held about 45 minutes from Greater Palm Springs, features food, drinks, games, perfomrnaces, and other merriment May 22–23.  idyllwildcelticfaire.com

