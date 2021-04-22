May 2021: 20 Things to Do Right Now

9. Take a digital dance lesson.

The Palm Springs Bachata Festival offers more than a dozen online workshops May 22–23, so you can master new steps, taps, and turns with guidance from some of bachata’s best artists. fb.com/palmspringsbachatafestival

10. Discover your inner comedian.

Anyone who’s tuned into Whose Line Is It Anyway? and thought, “I could do that!” — now’s your time to shine. Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre’s Comedy & Improv Festival, taking place May 21–23, includes improv workshops with professional jokesters, plus sidesplitting shows and competitions. cvrep.org

11. Dive deep.

The Desert Institute in Joshua Tree partners with author and naturalist Robin Kobaly to offer a virtual tour of what’s beneath desert soils. Go underground May 14. joshuatree.org