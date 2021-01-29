Timeless Exposure

In 1956, Life ran Parker’s images of Robert McCulloch’s Thunderbird Country Club residence, which the magazine labeled a “push-button paradise.” McCulloch came from wealth, but made his own personal fortune manufacturing chainsaws and other tools. In 1963, he bought 26 square miles in Arizona that would eventually become Lake Havasu City and, five years later, bought England’s old London Bridge, which he had reassembled in Arizona as the town’s main attraction. But earlier, in 1955, he commissioned Welton Becket to make a fully automated home in Rancho Mirage. Its amenities, quaint in today’s world of smart homes, allowed for bathtubs to fill, curtains to open, air conditioners and lights to turn on and off, and music to be played, all at the push of the aforementioned button. There was even a poolside, motorized lazy Susan that rotated to allow for more even tanning of multiple sunbathers.

One of his most publicized home shoots of came about in 1957 — the hillside residence of Thomas Davis, an heir to the Weyerhaeuser lumber business and owner of a successful Memphis-based wooden furniture business. One day, Davis’ wife, Dottie, noticed the shadows the trees were casting on the white marble of the house, and the property’s nickname, White Shadows, was born.

Parker shot an unusually large amount of film on this unusual home, defined by Moorish influences, a center court, thin columns, arched portals, walnut grilles, and interiors with gold, pink, orange, and yellow fabrics. With architecture by Eggers and Wilkman and interiors by Robsjohn Gibbings, the property was given a lot of ink in, oddly enough, both House Beautiful and, a few years later, Architectural Digest. It was uncommon, if not downright inconceivable, for one shelter magazine to share its assets with another, but there it is: in the Summer 1961 issue of Architectural Digest, a photo credit reads “Photographer, Maynard L. Parker, Courtesy of House Beautiful.”

“I think Parker’s pictures do wonderful justice to the architecture of the house, and in capturing the essence of the ‘white shadows’ and what it was like to live there,” says Carl Stibolt, Davis’ great nephew. “For me, the full effect of the house is best seen in the color pictures, as the decoration by Robsjohn-Gibbons was absolutely timeless.”

Shelter magazines boosted their sales by showcasing celebrity homes, a practice that further increased Parker’s visibility. In Palm Springs, that involved the homes of Walt Disney, Bing Crosby, Harpo Marx, Clark Gable, Al Jolson, Lily Pons, and others. Amid the dozens of homes Parker shot in and around the desert were also number of public spaces, including the Desert Inn, Thunderbird Country Club, Coachella Valley Savings & Loan, La Quinta Resort and Club, Bullock’s department store, Deep Well Ranch, and Del Marcos Hotel. By the late 1950s, in the pages of Architectural Digest, it was the Ocotillo Lodge’s turn to shine.

