Idyllwild Will Celebrate 4th of July to the “Max”

Mayors don’t usually garner unconditional love from residents, let alone international adoration. However, Idyllwild’s “mayor” is an affable golden retriever, happy to pose for photos, paw shakes, TV ads, tourism billboards, weddings, school visits, and even patients in hospice. Now, for the first time, he’ll be the grand marshal of the town’s Independence Day parade on July 3 organized by Idyllwild Rotary.

The heartwarming silliness of having Max as mayor began in 2012, when residents of this unincorporated mountain village above Palm Springs (est. pop. 3,500 year round) voted in a sponsored “mayoral election.” It was a fundraiser for the non-profit Idyllwild Animal Rescue Friends (ARF). Thirteen other dogs and cats were on the ticket with “Maximus Mighty Dog Mueller.”

“I’d never heard of ARF,” says Max’s owner, Phyllis Mueller. “I’d just moved to town. I saw it as an opportunity to be the voice behind the mayor and to do something important.”