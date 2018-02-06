Celebrating their 30th anniversary, the Muses held their Encore luncheon at The Vintage Club in honor of the Silver Patronesses members.

Nancy Stone, a Silver Patroness and chairman of the afternoon’s event, announced that the Muses — consisting of 369 members who have raised more than $5 million to benefit McCallum Theatre Education — now have 101 Silver (the highest tier) members. Muses president Mary Latta noted that the group has enabled 40,000 children from the community to attend the McCallum’s educational programs.

The luncheon was followed by performances from winners of this year’s Open Call event at the McCallum, available to local residents older than 8 years old who are non-professional performers. Grand-prize winner Javier Triviso and finalists Giavanna Faraci and Kayley Serrano performed solo numbers and as a trio to music director Paul Cracchiolo’s composition of “Step Into the Light”.

Each guest left the event with a $1,000 gift certificate from El Paseo Jewelers.

