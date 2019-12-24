Passion and Flair

Two other McCallum stalwarts are returning this winter and regard the McCallum among their favorite venues to play. The most successful act in the history of McCallum Theatre, selling out more than 30 shows over the past few years, The TEN Tenors are back for six performances, February 19-23, presented through the generosity of Harold Matzner. Their new show, “Love is in the Air,” will showcase the greatest love songs of all time, from classics to beloved wedding first dance songs to pop songs with a twist and famous love arias.

“Since our first visit to the McCallum in 2011, we knew there was something special about this theatre,” said The TEN Tenors producer, D-J Wendt. “It isn’t just the beautiful venue; it is the entire staff, the patrons that we see every time we come, and who often bring new guests to meet the guys. It’s the donors who give such generous support to the theater and the Chairman of the Board, who on more than one occasion, has personally made it possible for us to be there.”

“All of you have become more than familiar colleagues and casual acquaintances,” added Wendt. “Coming back to the McCallum is like visiting family, catching up, sharing stories and greeting each other with a warm smile and firm embraces. I will never forget the love and support that The TEN Tenors have been afforded by so many truly wonderful people in and around the McCallum. The Theatre, and all who are associated with it, will remain our friends forever.”

The prodigiously talented Michael Feinstein made his McCallum debut in 1990 and has returned countless times in the intervening years. His next appearance will take place on February 28 and the evening will celebrate the legends of the American Songbook including songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., Dean Martin, Judy Garland, Peggy Lee and more. As a premier artist as well as an educator, Feinstein is respected by archivists as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

He’s also a big fan of the McCallum. “From the start of my performing career, the McCallum has been a constant in my life,” said Feinstein. “It always feels like reuniting with family when I have the chance to appear on that extraordinary stage and share the joy of music-making with Desert audiences. It’s always the highlight of my year and I treasure the relationship.”

She may not be a household name, but Shoshana Bean has taken the arts world by storm. The singer/actress made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray and later starred as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked. She recently played Jenna in Waitress on Broadway and released her fourth studio album, Spectrum, which debuted at number one on the Billboard jazz charts. Her debut show at the McCallum on February 4 is called Spectrum: Soulful Standards and will feature this powerhouse vocalist with a 9-piece big band giving a fresh take on songs inspired by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Barbra Streisand.