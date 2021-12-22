By Popular Demand

When the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert officially reopened in November, the stage had been dark for about 600 days due to public safety regulations. There was intense pressure to book performers that would build anticipation, help audiences forget the outside world for a few hours, and bask in the presence of Broadway-caliber divas simply singing. And you can rest assured: The lineup, which features Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and Vanessa Williams, will satisfy everyone and create memories that will last for years.

For Jamie Grant, who stepped aside as president and CEO of the McCallum Theatrem as this issue went to press, it was both a necessity and a preference.

“I don’t remember what I had for breakfast, but I will never forget Patti LuPone’s performance playing a tuba in Sweeney Todd on Broadway,” he admits. This personal anecdote became a driving force when it was time to plan the season, realizing that entertainers who have already made an indelible impression on audiences are very likely to convince them to return to the theater.

“Coming out of the pandemic,” Grant says, “we thought that bringing people back to the theater and bringing back entertainers our audiences are familiar with was important.”