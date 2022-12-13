Welcome to the Stage

Planning a theatrical season in a post-pandemic environment requires super-human skills. At McCallum Theatre, president and artistic director Mitch Gershenfeld considers factors such as appeal to local audiences, availability of talent, and schedules of touring productions.

“I look for a variety of things that our audience will like,” he says. “For our Broadway show series, I’m choosing productions that are on the road and available, but also those that I think will resonate with our audience.”

Besides the tried and true shows this season, Gershenfeld has booked at least two dozen acts that will be making their McCallum debut. “There are always shows and entertainers that are new and who come to my attention,” he says. “Sometimes it’s just seeing YouTube videos and getting interested in something and then doing more research.”

So, in addition to returning favorites such as The Smothers Brothers, Herb Alpert, Itzhak Perlman, and Patti LuPone (whose previous McCallum date was canceled due to the pandemic), here are five new productions we’re eager to see in 2023.

Lucy Loves Desi

Jan. 17

The 2021 biopic Being the Ricardos earned three Oscar nominations in 2022. This year’s documentary Lucy and Desi won an Emmy. And, considering the couple’s history in the Coachella Valley — they escaped the hustle of Hollywood for the tranquility of their Thunderbird Country Club home in Rancho Mirage — the one-night-only production of Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom is destined to sell out. The play, a crowd-pleaser that premiered in Los Angeles in 2018, chronicles the struggle to get the pioneering sitcom I Love Lucy on the air at CBS. Audiences can expect plenty of insider insight, as Gregg Oppenheimer, son of the TV series’ producer Jess, wrote the script. Plus, Gershenfeld says the show has the seal of approval from a local resident: Lucy and Desi’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz.