Music in Many Forms

Do you have a favorite style of music? Do you groove to rock ’n’ roll? Does swing make you want to swivel your hips? Or do you prefer the mastery of classical music? The sassiness of jazz? The head banging of heavy metal?

At McCallum Theatre, we suspect most people enjoy a wide range of musical genres, from salsa to hip-hop, polka to EDM, or, for the sake of this story, mariachi to a cappella.

This season, the McCallum Theatre showcases the sound of music in its most expansive variety of formats, including Celtic rock, soulful standards, and virtuosic brass in a series of performances designed to introduce Coachella Valley audiences to emerging talent. Some of these artists may be just under the cultural radar, but they all deliver showstopping performances that inevitably win them new fans every time they take to the stage.