House of Cars

Given Palm Springs’ proximity to Hollywood, and its history as an outpost for the entertainment industries, McCormick has, in almost 40 years of selling cars in town, had a number of celebrity vehicles roll through his lot. He sold O.J. Simpson’s Ferrari, and then later his white Bronco. He sold some Cadillacs owned by Elvis Presley, a Rolls-Royce that had been Frank Sinatra’s, and a limousine that was owned by Howard Hughes that had a working toilet in the back. “We even sold Liberace a 1932 Cord,” McCormick says. “When he bought the car from us back in the day, he said, ‘I earn my living by playing the chords, so I had to own a Cord.’ And he used to drive it on stage in Las Vegas at the start of every show, and he’d get out and make that same statement.”

Buyers of vintage cars tend to purchase the vehicles they imprinted on when they were kids, the dream cars of their generation. This may seem like a challenge for McCormick’s whose lot is heavy on cars from the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. But the retro vibe of Palm Springs means that the local market is somewhat future-proofed. “Now we’re getting the influx of the younger generation, who are buying these classic cars,” McCormick says. “They’re the ones who are now getting the bug of, ‘If we can afford it, we’re working in the film industry in Hollywood, and we can buy a second home here, let’s get a cool car that goes along with it.’”