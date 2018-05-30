“Dihedral synchro-helix actuation.” That’s the technical term for the door-swing action of new McLarens, including the sexy 570S Spider. “Dihedral,” or even “butterfly,” would suffice for mixed company, but if you own a McLaren (or strive to), “dihedral synchro-helix actuation” will help answer a question you’ll get on the daily. Just don’t call them “Lamborghini doors” — (A) because they don’t work the same way as that company’s famous up-and-forward “scissor” doors, and (B) because the 570S Spider is not a Lamborghini.

The confusion is understandable — automobile door design isn’t taught in school — and few people know the difference between dihedral, butterfly wing, gull-wing, falcon wing, and scissor doors, let alone “dihedral synchro-helix actuation” doors, and all their various machinations. Nor, for that matter, are many familiar with McLaren and its bona fides as Great Britain’s preeminent race car builder, ever since New Zealand–born Bruce McLaren assembled his eponymous racing team in the early 1960s. Aside from a run of 100 F1 supercars in the mid-’90s and a brief partnership with Mercedes-Benz a decade later, he stayed out of the road-car business until 2011.

But roar up to any restaurant, country club, or shopping center in a 570S Spider, and slack-jawed bystanders won’t have to know Bruce McLaren from Bruce Almighty to understand what it’s all about. When those dramatic doors swing out and up and forward in one smooth, dihedral, synchro-helix action, it announces your arrival as only a 204-mph, mid-engine supercar can.