Is Medical Cannabis Right For You

Jack Herer, OG Kush, Chocolate Hashberry, Sunset Cookies. Cannabis has come a long way since the days when we called it Mary Jane, reefer, grass, and ganja. When California legalized it for recreational use in 2016, the plant — with its healing cannabidiol (CBD) — morphed from public enemy to holistic remedy for everything from muscle aches and pain to stress and anxiety.

The history of the cannabis extends for centuries. In 1619, King James I insisted Jamestown colonists plant and export hemp to back to England to produce rope and rigging and to spin into yarn for clothing. In the United States, it was essential to commerce until the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937 essentially ended its cultivation.

It is stupefying to think the fiber with so many uses would be prohibited, but back then, lawmakers didn’t know THC from ABC.

Hemp and marijuana are varieties of the same plant species, but one property sets them apart: THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive cannabinoid that gets you high. It is prevalent in marijuana, but not in hemp. CBD contains the medicinal benefits touted for marijuana. It was isolated in the 1940s and proven effective to treat epileptic seizures in the 1980s. However, it was only two years ago that the FDA approved the first cannabis-derived drug to ease severe epileptic conditions.

Today, if you need a remedy for pain and other ailments, you can find CBD in edible and topical products at a local dispensary. You can also enjoy a healthy meal or massage with CBD-infused ingredients. The options continuously expand with innovation in the industry.

We asked four experts — Elisabeth Mack, nurse and founder of Holistic Caring; Ruth A. Hill, Coachella Valley cannabis nurse navigator; Paul Cotterell, general manager of The Leaf on El Paseo in Palm Desert; and Carolyn Kates, community outreach specialist for Columbia Care — to answer some frequently asked questions about using recreational and medicinal cannabis.