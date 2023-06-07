Meet Rick Sword of Modern Elements in Palm Springs

Rick Sword has spent more than 20 years in the furniture and interior design industry, building one-on-one relationships with his clients and gaining invaluable experience working in a variety of showrooms. His lifelong dream was to establish his own showroom, and he’s achieved that with the recent opening of Modern Elements in Palm Springs. Rick also offers home remodeling and design work through Designs by Rick Sword, making him your one-stop solution to all of your home decorating, kitchen design, and remodeling needs.

Rick’s clients love working with him because of his dedicated service, fast response times, and keen attention to detail. He is known for his clean, contemporary style, inspired by his love and passion for Italian aesthetics. Rick provides a broad range of products for both indoor and outdoor home remodeling, as he specializes in residential projects.

“I create friendships rather than just client relationships,” Rick says. “And clients love the attention to detail. If something’s not right, I’m going to tell them and I’m going to make sure it’s fixed.”

New clients can expect a seamless process when working with Rick and his team. Many times, he can schedule a same-day appointment (sometimes within a matter of hours!) to see your home, provide renderings, and get the project started. Rick brings your vision to life with 3-D renderings and a huge library of what his vendors and manufacturers can provide to ensure a perfect finish. He and his dedicated team will work tirelessly to make your home exactly what you envision.

Rick brings a deep Rolodex of industry relationships from around the world. The good news for his clients is this means there isn’t anything you can dream of that he can’t bring to life.

If you’re looking for a reliable, hands-on interior designer with an eye for detail and contemporary style, look no further than Rick Sword. Contact him today or visit Modern Elements to start designing your dream home.