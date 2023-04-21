Meet the Coachella Valley’s Top Women in Medicine

PHOTO COURTESY NOUN PROJECT
If you’re seeing more women in white coats consulting with patients at local hospitals and medical centers, it’s because as many women as men are enrolling in medical school and starting practices. In 2017, for the first time ever, women represented slightly more than half (50.7 percent) of all med school enrollments — up 40 percent over 50 years, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
While female doctors report a variety of gender disparities in the workplace — particularly in compensation and advancement into leadership positions — their patient outcomes prove as good as or better than their male counterparts.
One pair of studies shows that female surgeons have a statistically significant lower mortality rate among their patients than men; another found that female doctors conduct longer patient visits, provide more frequent preventive care, and are more likely to adhere to clinical guidelines. Women also tend to ask more questions and provide more counseling on psychosocial issues related to lifestyle, relationships, and coping with stress. Additionally, both male and female patients of female doctors tend to disclose more medical information that could be critically important.
We think it’s important to celebrate the exceptional women in medicine in the Coachella Valley. To that end, we called on the physician-led team of New York–based research firm Castle Connolly to put its rigorous screening process to work to identify the top practitioners in our desert communities.
Castle Connolly bases its selections on peer nominations and acknowledgement of outstanding accomplishments and dedication to the ﬁeld of medicine. These women have contributed to the advancement of healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, education, and leadership.
DERMATOLOGY
Wendy E. Roberts, M.D.
35280 Bob Hope Drive
Ste. 105
Rancho Mirage
760-346-4262
Cosmetic dermatology, geriatric dermatology, dermatopathology, Kybella
FAMILY MEDICINE
Julia Lo Martin, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive
Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7300
Concierge medicine
MEDICAL ONCOLOGY
Amy Law, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Hematology–Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Head and neck cancer, neuro-oncology, hematology
OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY
Toni L. Long, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive
Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only, menopausal management, sexual dysfunction
Karen H. Donley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Medical Associates
Women’s Health at Argyros Health Center
45280 Seeley Drive
Third Floor
La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only
Elisa M. Lindley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive,
Ste. D-1
Rancho Mirage
760-837-3999
Gynecology only, menopausal management, weight management, hormone replacement therapy
OPHTHALMOLOGY
Camille M. Harrison, M.D.
Coachella Valley Retina
72301 Country Club Drive
Ste. 108
Rancho Mirage
760-895-1993
Retina/vitreous surgery, diabetic eye disease/retinopathy, macular degeneration
Jennifer I. Hui, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
The Eyelid Institute
41990 Cook St.
Building F, Ste. 1007
Palm Desert
760-610-2677
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, eyelid surgery/blepharoplasty
Xuan T. Le-Nguyen, M.D.
Desert Eye Associates
79710 Highway 111
Ste. 101
La Quinta
760-342-6900
Comprehensive ophthalmology, glaucoma, cataract surgery
ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY
Julie M. Johnson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
John F. Kennedy
Memorial Hospital
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Harry & Diane Rinker Building
Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Foot and ankle surgery, Achilles tendon rupture
OTOLARYNGOLOGY
B. Maya Kato M.D.
The Ear Institute
36867 Cook St.
Ste. 103
Palm Desert
760-565-3900
Skull base surgery, balance disorders, cochlear implants, otology/neurtology
PLASTIC SURGERY
Natalie C. Driessen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert
760-773-6616
Cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery, gynecomastia, liposuction and body contouring, cosmetic facial surgery
Suzanne M. Quardt, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Dr. Q Plastic Surgery
70017 Highway 111
Ste. 1
Rancho Mirage
760-324-2660
Cosmetic breast surgery, liposuction and body contouring, cosmetic facial surgery
RADIATION ONCOLOGY
Judy M. Jackson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center; Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Ste. E218
Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Gynecologic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, brachytherapy, brain tumors
Vasudha Lingareddy, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center
39000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-674-3600
Intensity-modulated radiotherapy, image-guided radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, breast brachytherapy, gynecologic cancers
RHEUMATOLOGY
Maria W. Greenwald, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
Desert Medical Advances
72855 Fred Waring Drive
Ste. A6
Palm Desert
760-341-6800
Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus/systemic lupus erythematosus
SURGERY
Janet K. Ihde, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center; Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Ste. E150
Palm Springs
151 S. Sunrise Way
Ste. 100
Palm Springs
37029 Cook St.
Ste. 105
Palm Desert
760-416-4915
Breast cancer and surgery, melanoma, thyroid cancer and surgery
A NOTE ON HOW TOP DOCTORS ARE SELECTED
With more than 30 years’ experience researching, reviewing, and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible healthcare research and information company. Their mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class providers.
Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select Top Doctors on national and regional levels. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in America who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty, as well as indicate whether the nominee is, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their specialty or among the best in the nation in their specialty. Then, Castle Connolly’s research team thoroughly vets each physician’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, and if available, outcomes data. A physician’s interpersonal skills such as listening and communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy, and instilling trust and confidence, are also considered in the review process. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians in the nation.
Through the nomination process, Castle Connolly also identifies female physicians for their annual Exceptional Women in Medicine award. This award was created by Castle Connolly to recognize female physicians who are often underrepresented among award recipients in the medical community. Physicians recognized for this honor are a subset of the female Top Doctors on their website who are the best in their specialties, in their communities, and throughout the nation, delivering exceptional patient care. This award not only recognizes physicians who have greatly contributed to healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, education, and leadership, but also recognizes those who have improved healthcare outcomes for issues specific to women. Physicians do not pay and cannot pay to be selected for the Exceptional Women in Medicine award.
For more information or to browse the directory, visit castleconnolly.com.