Meet the Coachella Valley’s Top Women in Medicine

If you’re seeing more women in white coats consulting with patients at local hospitals and medical centers, it’s because as many women as men are enrolling in medical school and starting practices. In 2017, for the first time ever, women represented slightly more than half (50.7 percent) of all med school enrollments — up 40 percent over 50 years, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

While female doctors report a variety of gender disparities in the workplace — particularly in compensation and advancement into leadership positions — their patient outcomes prove as good as or better than their male counterparts.

One pair of studies shows that female surgeons have a statistically significant lower mortality rate among their patients than men; another found that female doctors conduct longer patient visits, provide more frequent preventive care, and are more likely to adhere to clinical guidelines. Women also tend to ask more questions and provide more counseling on psychosocial issues related to lifestyle, relationships, and coping with stress. Additionally, both male and female patients of female doctors tend to disclose more medical information that could be critically important.

We think it’s important to celebrate the exceptional women in medicine in the Coachella Valley. To that end, we called on the physician-led team of New York–based research firm Castle Connolly to put its rigorous screening process to work to identify the top practitioners in our desert communities.

Castle Connolly bases its selections on peer nominations and acknowledgement of outstanding accomplishments and dedication to the ﬁeld of medicine. These women have contributed to the advancement of healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, education, and leadership.