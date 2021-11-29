Joy to the World

Raise a Question

Another great conversational tip during the holidays is to draw people out. From children to seniors, everyone likes to talk about themselves — some more than others. Ask about a holiday memory. For example, “Aunt Martha, what was your favorite holiday tradition when you and mom were living in Kansas?” No matter who you ask, it’ll inspire them to smile, think, and talk.

Reach Out

People appreciate those who are confident. The best way to add to your confidence is to step outside of your comfort zone at least once during the holidays. Text a friend you have not talked to in a while. Do a kind deed for a neighbor. Call a senior who is shut in. People always love a good old-fashioned “thinking of you” note. Remember a holiday stamp!