Signage

Melissa Morgan Fine Art Hosts Palm Springs Life Top Doctors Reception

Top doctors gathered at Melissa Morgan Fine Art on El Paseo for a night of recognition, art, and sushi.

Site Staff Social Scene, Top Doctors

Signage

Melissa Morgan Fine Art.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH ZIMMER

Melissa Morgan Fine Art located on El Paseo hosted Palm Springs Life’s Top Doctors reception on Thursday, Jan. 18. Top Doctors and their guests were able to enjoy various forms of art and received special recognition for their accomplishments.  Guests also enjoyed craft cocktails and fresh sushi provided by The Venue Sushi & Sake Lounge.

Doctors Wendy Brooks and Harry Marshak

Doctors Wendy Brooks and Harry Marshak. 

Doctors Sam Ko and Andrew Frutkin

Doctors Sam Ko and Andrew Frutkin.

Doctors Bart and Teri Ketover with Dr. Lee Erwin
Doctors Bart and Teri Ketover with Dr. Lee Erwin. 
Michael Mathews and Alec Longmuir
Michael Mathews and Alec Longmuir. 
MMFA Staff Sam Colburn, Karna Valen, Noah Jones and Kari Tanner
Melissa Morgan Fine Art staff Sam Colburn, Karna Valen, Noah Jones, and Kari Tanner. 
Jennifer and Dr. Mark Bouffard

Doctors Bola and Wale Ajumobi. 

Jennifer and Dr. Mark Bouffard.

Jennifer and Dr. Mark Bouffard. 

Dallas and Dr. Ghassan Kazmouz with Dr. Enrique and Karla Jacome

Dallas and Dr. Ghassan Kazmouz with Dr. Enrique and Karla Jacome. 

Dr. David and Karen Friscia with Toni and Dr. David Hyams. 

Dr. David and Karen Friscia with Toni and Dr. David Hyams. 

Dr. Rodolfo Batarse with Doctors Jim Park and Maya Kato.

Dr. Rodolfo Batarse with doctors Jim Park and Maya Kato.

Doctors Jim Park and Maya Kato

Doctors Jim Park and Maya Kato. 

Doctors Lee Erwin, Mark Sofonio, Tim Jochen, and Caroline Sofonio

Doctors Lee Erwin, Mark Sofonio, Timothy Jochen, and Caroline Sofonio. 