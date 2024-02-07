Melissa Morgan Fine Art Hosts Palm Springs Life Top Doctors Reception

Melissa Morgan Fine Art.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH ZIMMER
Melissa Morgan Fine Art located on El Paseo hosted Palm Springs Life’s Top Doctors reception on Thursday, Jan. 18. Top Doctors and their guests were able to enjoy various forms of art and received special recognition for their accomplishments. Guests also enjoyed craft cocktails and fresh sushi provided by The Venue Sushi & Sake Lounge.
Doctors Wendy Brooks and Harry Marshak.
Doctors Sam Ko and Andrew Frutkin.
Doctors Bola and Wale Ajumobi.
Jennifer and Dr. Mark Bouffard.
Dallas and Dr. Ghassan Kazmouz with Dr. Enrique and Karla Jacome.
Dr. David and Karen Friscia with Toni and Dr. David Hyams.
Dr. Rodolfo Batarse with doctors Jim Park and Maya Kato.
Doctors Jim Park and Maya Kato.
Doctors Lee Erwin, Mark Sofonio, Timothy Jochen, and Caroline Sofonio.