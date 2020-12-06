Something to See Here

If pandemic restrictions leave you feeling lonely, disconnected, and wondering what it all means — or if you just need a culture fix — you’ll feel better after a visit to the Melissa Morgan Fine Art sculpture garden in Palm Desert.

Sure, the large-scale artworks, situated on a neatly gravelscaped half-acre at El Paseo and San Luis Rey Avenue, offer stellar selfie opps, but linger longer (which is the whole point of sculpture gardens), and they also take you on a mind trip.

Few visitors resist Portal Icosahedron, for example. The awe-inspiring light work by the L.A.-based British artist Anthony James sets out to show you infinity as well as the divinity within yourself.