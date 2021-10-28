Melissa Morgan Fine Art: Season Preview Opening Reception

Melissa Morgan Fine Art played host to its Season Preview Opening Reception recently featuring some of our region's most talented artists, including Michael Childers, Ted Chapin, Cybele Rowe, Brett Philpot and Ryan Campbell.

Hundreds of art lovers made time to support their favorite artists, preview the new Melissa Morgan Book Store, and celebrate connecting safely in person.

Guests included Brian and Jan Harnik, Melissa Morgan Fine Art artist Nellie King Solomon, Stephen and Ellie Love, designer Javier Echenique and more. The evening was a huge success and resulted in sales of multiple artworks.

Melissa Morgan Fine Art

73660 El Paseo, Palm Desert

760-31-1056

melissamorganfineart.com