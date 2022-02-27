Open-Air Luxury

This convertible Benz enters production as part of a legendary pantheon. The SL nameplate (the name stands for superlicht, a Teutonic phrase implying sportiness) stretches back farther than any other in the history of Mercedes-Benz, itself the oldest extant automotive brand in the world, having helped invent the motorcar back in the 1880s.

This model, the seventh generation of the SL, follows a formula endemic to the category. A big three-pointed star fronts the grille. An elegant hood houses a well-endowed engine. The small but luxurious cabin is outfitted with the latest tech. The deck is short but hides a deep trunk. And the top retracts to let in the elements.

Or keep them out.

This SL’s features make it not only possible, but practical, to drive through a freak storm for hours with the roof down. Heated and massaging seats are de rigueur in the category, but it also has AIRSCARF — vents that blow warm air at the nape of an occupant’s neck, like a bellowing suitor — in one of three volumetric settings. And it has an integrated, screen-like wind blocker. Mounted atop the child-size rear seats, it delimits the gales and gusts, particularly with all four windows rolled up.