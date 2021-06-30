Treat the Patient, Not the Disease

Pain is often an invisible illness — one that can deeply affect our lives but is not always easily seen through physical symptoms. This can lead to disappointing or even frustrating doctors visits, where complaints of acute or chronic pain are misdiagnosed, or worse, left untreated. For those living with acute or chronic pain, it can sometimes be a challenge to even have their pain validated.

This is why Dr. Mersedeh Karimian of Palm Valley Comprehensive Pain Center in Palm Desert strives to ensure her patients feel seen. With decades of experience treating pain, she knows firsthand the importance of treating patients with respect, rather than assumptions, in order to give patients their quality of life back. Karimian’s holistic approach also aims to break down the stigmas surrounding how a patient in pain should look.

“The misconception is, “If you’re in so much pain, how could you possibly take care of yourself?” says Dr. Karimian, “but pain is an invisible disease.”