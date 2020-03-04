Shining Example

Nicole Mandallaz of Meta Skin Studio in Palm Springs is always studying. “I study every day in between clients,” she says. “I study [skin] down to the cellular level: what cells do, how the skin functions, how pores function.”

Originally from San Diego, Mandallaz has been an esthetician for 12 years, previously practicing in Los Angeles before her move to the Coachella Valley three years ago. While she built her business on anti-aging therapies, she is also an acne specialist. “Studying the complexities of acne has made me a better esthetician,” she says. “I had to understand cellular function including cellular aging and [the] natural skin barrier and how that functions.”

With all those book smarts, along with networking with other skin care professionals and nutritionists, Mandallaz began developing her own treatments using cutting-edge technology and products from Korea. As she explains it, Korea is at the forefront of skin care and uses innovative ingredients, often combining them in unique ways. “Koreans don’t view skin the same way as the U.S. does,” she says. “Korea is into infusing and penetrating deeper into the skin. The U.S. believes in exfoliating the skin and is hell bent on chemical peels and microdermabrasion. I understand from studying skin that it’s a living organism and you can’t abuse it into doing what you want and working better.”