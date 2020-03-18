Game of Thrones

It all began with a black toilet in the powder room. Once sleek and statement-making in its own right, it had succumbed to invincible white residue from the city’s hard water. With silver wallpaper from Modern Home Design Showroom already installed, why not source a glitzy new commode?

“I always liked the Neo-Metro stainless-steel toilets that were publicized in Dwell magazine, but now they’re $4,000 each,” says P. David Ebersole, when asked to explain how the entire powder room ended up wearing a monochromatic — but not at all neutral — metallic silver. “You see them in public restrooms and jails, too” adds his husband, Todd Hughes, before Ebersole continues. “We didn’t want to spend that much, so we started Googling.”

Hughes was aghast. “We found some blinged-out, jewel-encrusted toilets!” That wasn’t quite what these documentary filmmakers had in mind.