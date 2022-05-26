What Cocktail to Order at Greater Palm Springs Mexican Restaurants

So you already have your eyes set on the dish you want to order at a Greater Palm Springs Mexican restaurant, but you're not sure what is the best cocktail to accompany it. We've compiled a list of seven cocktails that act as great complements to your meal.

Horchata

A lightly sweetened nonalcoholic drink made by steeping chufa, nuts, or grains in water.

Where to find it: Tac/Quila

Agua de Jamaica

Hibiscus iced tea prepared with dried hibiscus flowers, sugar, and water.

Where to find it: La Perlita Mexican Food

Paloma

A refreshing cocktail that combines tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda.

Where to find it: La Tablita Restaurant