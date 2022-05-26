What Cocktail to Order at Greater Palm Springs Mexican Restaurants

A tempting cocktail from Armando's Dakota Bar & Grill.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY FREDRIK BRODÉN
So you already have your eyes set on the dish you want to order at a Greater Palm Springs Mexican restaurant, but you're not sure what is the best cocktail to accompany it. We've compiled a list of seven cocktails that act as great complements to your meal.
Horchata
A lightly sweetened nonalcoholic drink made by steeping chufa, nuts, or grains in water.
Where to find it: Tac/Quila
Agua de Jamaica
Hibiscus iced tea prepared with dried hibiscus flowers, sugar, and water.
Where to find it: La Perlita Mexican Food
Paloma
A refreshing cocktail that combines tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda.
Where to find it: La Tablita Restaurant
Margarita
A cocktail made using tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice, prepared frozen or on the rocks. Salted rim is optional.
Where to find it: El Mirasol
Ponche Navideño
Warm fruit punch served during the holiday season.
Where to find it: Hoja Blanca (seasonally)
Michelada
A savory blend of beer, tomato juice, lime juice, and spices.
Where to find it: El Patio
Agua Fresca
A light beverage made by blending various fruits with water, and then adding sugar and fresh lime juice.
Where to find it: Salsa’s Restaurant