Sometimes known as the “Mexican scotch,” Mezcal is the smoky spirit that hits you with a one-two punch and then a soft kiss on the lips. It’s sexy, smoky, yet smooth and leaves you tipsy after a couple of sips. It’s like a Tinder date, but with a better personality.

Although tequila still reigns supreme on cocktail menus, Mezcal is slowly becoming a trendy spirit to order for drinkers in the know. Mezcal is a close cousin to tequila, also born from an agave plant, but with a unique distilling process that is more handcrafted instead of industrial.

Tequila uses only one type of agave plant (the blue agave) by law, while Mezcal can use up to 30 different types of agave plants. Tequila and Mezcal are produced in different states in Mexico. Tequila, booze experts find, is a gateway spirit to Mezcal, which is why bored margarita lovers are turning to this smoky spirit for a kick.

The first time I tasted Mezcal, it was love at first sip. I feel like I’m #adulting everytime I order a Mezcal cocktail, leaving tequila drinkers behind in my “that’s so basic” dust. I’ve discovered my favorite Mezcal concoctions and anxious to share my list.