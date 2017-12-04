Pioneers in challenging traditional gender norms are amongst the subjects explored in a provocative new exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum. Michael Childers: Having A Ball, on view Jan. 20 through May 28, 2018, is highlighted by images of anonymous merrymakers at a 1975 Los Angeles drag ball, “Flaming Creatures,” and also features portraits of the enigmatic Andy Warhol and members of his famous New York studio, The Factory.

Best known for his celebrity portraiture, Childers brought the same sensitivity to the avant-garde personalities experimenting with gender play at “Flaming Creatures.” These striking black-and-white images anticipate the current culture of transgender awareness and gender fluidity. Through Childers’ penetrating lens, these figures radiate a cheeky playfulness as they experiment with makeup, wedding dresses, tuxedos, and feather boas to expose the artifice of traditional gender identity and the joy of self-expression.