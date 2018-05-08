Michael Childers presented his 13th annual “One Night Only” show, featuring the music of Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein, and Lorenz Hart performed by Broadway stars.

The event benefited the Jewish Family Service of the Desert.

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway opened the evening with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, the acclaimed singer, pianist, and composer, performing an arrangement of Rodgers’ “The Sweetest Sounds.”

Davis Raines, a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy nominee, performed “This Nearly Was Mine” from South Pacific, while opera singer Susan Graham sang a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel that nearly brought the audience to tears. The audience sang along with the entire cast — which also included Lucie Arnaz, Faith Prince, and many more — for the finale of the title song from Oklahoma!, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s first collaboration.

VIP status allowed most of the audience to attend the after-party and dinner at Aqua California Bistro in Rancho Mirage.

Honorary co-chairs for the event included Dr. Tim Jochen, Lee Erwin, Helene Galen, Barbara Keller, and Harold Matzner. Co-chairs were Barbara Fromm and Terri Ketover.

A part of the “One Night Only” experience is traditionally held the evening before the McCallum performance with a party at Galen’s beautiful home. The cast spontaneously shares their talents throughout the evening while guests are wined and dined. This year, the evening started off with a performance by the Palm Springs High School Marching Band and ended with the hosts dancing poolside.

“It was an evening of caviar and class,” says Childers.

JFS helps families in the midst of family violence, children struggling at school, and seniors at risk for homelessness.

