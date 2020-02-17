A Lens Into Life

What have you learned about people by photographing them for so many years?

The camera reveals the soul. You can tell a lot about people through the camera in observing their eyes and especially their mouths — whether they’re happy people or sad. Most photographers dealing with people over the years learn that. It’s nearly 90 percent accurate that I can tell what people are really like through looking into their eyes or at their mouth. I’m so lucky to have photographed these people.

Is there anyone you have not photographed but would love?

There are few that got away. I love Joni Mitchell and her music so much. I used to see her in Laurel Canyon, but I never photographed her. I met Grace Kelly briefly in Monaco — so classic and gracious. Audrey Hepburn was charming and delightful. I love the faces of some these “kids” today. Adam Driver has one of the most extraordinary faces I’ve ever seen. It’s nice to look at Matt Bomer. Scarlett Johansson would be sensational. Margot Robbie, too. And Timothée Chalamat. He looks like a very young Tony Perkins. Great actor. You know, my favorite movie in years is Baby Driver — I’ve seen it 15 times. Brilliantly directed. The actor that starred in it, Ansel Elgort, will be a huge star. He just finished West Side Story — he has the lead in it — with Steven Spielberg, so that’s a great way to start at the top of your musical career, doing West Side Story. He has the talent and the guts and the look. Those are some of the few souls I would love to photograph. But I’m so lucky to have been able to photograph so many fascinating people.

“Rockin’ Hollywood” debuts at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2100 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs. Actress/singer Beverly D’Angelo moderates a discussion with Michael Childers at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25. Visit pscuilturalcenter.org or call 760-325-6565 for more information.