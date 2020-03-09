Celebrity Photographer Michael Childers Exhibits “Rockin’ Hollywood” Photo Collection

World-renowned photographer Michael Childers opened a new exhibit featuring 40 classic images of rock, pop, and disco music legends at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

The exhibit, “Rockin’ Hollywood,” spans 40 years and includes many of the world’s top legends, such as Elton John, Rod Stewart, Cher, Bette Midler, Ringo Starr, Bernadette Peters, Patti Lupone and John Travolta.

The opening-night reception was followed by an on-stage presentation and discussion with Childers moderated by actress/singer Beverly D’Angelo. She encouraged Childers to spill the beans and dish the dirt on the photo shoots, the larger-than-life personalities, and the behind-the-scenes moments with these iconic music legends.

Signed non-editioned prints of all the photos are available for purchase by special order, and proceeds will benefit the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Palm Springs Cultural Center

2300 E. Baristo Road

Palm Springs, A 92262

760-325-6565

psculturalcenter.org