New York, 1968: Andy Warhol’s Factory was buzzing with workers silk-screening his pop-art prints, “superstars” rehearsing lines for the film Flesh, and a fluid cast of writers, musicians, wannabes, hangers-on, addicts, losers, and wide-eyed dreamers. The sex was unabashed, and so was the drug use.

Michael Childers, fresh out of UCLA film school, was there, photographing the scene and becoming an integral part of it. He would win Warhol’s trust and later take portraits of the artist at his New York studio and his Paris apartment.

alm Springs Art Museum brings it all into sharp focus in the exhibition Michael Childers: Having a Ball, which coincides with Andy Warhol: Prints from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, running through May 28.

“The whole scene in New York was centered around Andy Warhol for 15 or 20 years,” says Childers, who launched his own career in the city. “He was an enigma, sort of quiet, but his eyes were scanning around like a computer. He was a voyeur. He loved and collected exhibitionists and prodded them to become outrageous, especially in the films. It was an amazing scene at the Factory, a circus, a fantasy, like Fellini.”