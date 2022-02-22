Familiar Face

With visions of exquisite women draped in flowing fabrics and mystical nymphs roaming through an arid landscape, Michael Costello created a collection that intends to evoke the ultimate desert fantasy.

The designer — a go-to among celebrities, with a client roster that includes Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, and Beyoncé — grew up in Palm Springs, and much of his inspiration comes from the beauty of our surrounding nature. Costello, now 39, opened his first store on Palm Canyon Drive when he was only 15 years old. At age 27, he garnered a spot on Season 8 of Project Runway, returning later as a fan favorite for the first edition of Project Runway All Stars.