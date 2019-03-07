When I catch up with designer Michael Costello, it’s by phone while he’s in Manhattan, standing outside in 35-degree weather, eating beef and rice from a food truck known for serving homemade Romanian fare.

“I’m freezing, but I’m just so proud to be here,” says Costello, a desert native whose career began with a store on Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. He rose to prominence while competing in Project Runway’s eighth season (2010) and Project Runway All Stars (2012). “I feel like I’m getting back to my roots.”

That sentiment goes well beyond the food.

Costello’s most recent collection, “Gitana,” is an homage to his gypsy-Roma heritage, with striking patterns, dynamic colors, and ruffles for days. He also plays with shape, pairing his trademark flowing gowns with more structured pieces and hard materials — a distinct evolution from his breezy TV ensembles and slinky, red-carpet creations for celebrities like Beyoncé, Céline Dion, and Jennifer Lopez.

“It’s sultry and sexy, but there’s something very personal in these looks too,” he says.

Underscoring the personal collection is the fact that returning to Fashion Week El Paseo also serves as a homecoming for Costello.

“My friends are there, my family is there, my roots are there,” he says. “This show hits an emotional note.”

Our local fashion hero returns to show his latest creations — sleek and sophisticated as always — and brings his Project Runway pals along for another memorable fashion scene on the runway.