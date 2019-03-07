When I catch up with designer Michael Costello, it’s by phone while he’s in Manhattan, standing outside in 35-degree weather, eating beef and rice from a food truck known for serving homemade Romanian fare.
“I’m freezing, but I’m just so proud to be here,” says Costello, a desert native whose career began with a store on Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. He rose to prominence while competing in Project Runway’s eighth season (2010) and Project Runway All Stars (2012). “I feel like I’m getting back to my roots.”
That sentiment goes well beyond the food.
Costello’s most recent collection, “Gitana,” is an homage to his gypsy-Roma heritage, with striking patterns, dynamic colors, and ruffles for days. He also plays with shape, pairing his trademark flowing gowns with more structured pieces and hard materials — a distinct evolution from his breezy TV ensembles and slinky, red-carpet creations for celebrities like Beyoncé, Céline Dion, and Jennifer Lopez.
“It’s sultry and sexy, but there’s something very personal in these looks too,” he says.
Underscoring the personal collection is the fact that returning to Fashion Week El Paseo also serves as a homecoming for Costello.
“My friends are there, my family is there, my roots are there,” he says. “This show hits an emotional note.”
Our local fashion hero returns to show his latest creations — sleek and sophisticated as always — and brings his Project Runway pals along for another memorable fashion scene on the runway.
“My friends are there, my family is there, my roots are there,” he says. “This show hits an emotional note.”
Our local fashion hero returns to show his latest creations — sleek and sophisticated as always — and brings his Project Runway pals along for another memorable fashion scene on the runway.
TUESDAY, MARCH 19
Meet & Greet With Michael Costello and His
Project Runway Friends
Located in the Reception Tent
at Fashion Week El Paseo.
10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Meet Costello and this year’s presenting Project Runway designers: Seth Aaron, Mondo Guerra, Viktor Luna, and Anthony Ryan.
Free admission
TUESDAY, MARCH 19
Michael Costello and His
Project Runway Friends
Presented by Dell’Acqua Dental Studio.
Runway event with designs
by Project Runway grads.
6:30 p.m.: Cocktail reception
8 p.m.: Fashion show
$95 Reserved, $80 General, and $35 Student
For tickets, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20
Project Runway Trunk Show
Located in the Reception Tent
at Fashion Week El Paseo.
11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Touch, try on, and take home the designs.
Free admission
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
The Designers
Former Project Runway competitors, selected by Michael Costello,
command the spotlight with head-turning sartorial creations.
SETH AARON
Fantastical Fashion
Your collection: “Sirens of the Sea,” inspired by Greek mythology.
Philosophy: Think it, make it, love it.
Aesthetic: Crisp, tailored magic with a butcher knife.
Muse: My stylish English grandmother.
In the studio: 1980s new wave music.
If you could dress anyone: Alan Cummings. I needn’t say more.
Style icon: Tim Gunn. He has been my mentor and friend through my career.
Stayin’ alive: I hope the tux-jacket trend never dies.
Wildest moment on Project Runway:
Every. Single. Minute.
You realized your sartorial calling: When I popped out of the oven.
MONDO GUERRA
Urban Cowboy
Your collection:
I call it “Yee-Hawt.” It’s a little bit country, a little bit rock ’n’ roll.
Aesthetic: Colorful, bold, and geometric.
Muse: My younger self.
In the studio: I take a lot of snack breaks.
Fashion is: Taking risks and being unexpected.
Style icon: Pee-wee Herman. I admire his chaotic image and many identities.
Time to trash: The skinny-jeans trend.
Time to revive: ’80s polka dots!
Down the road: I’d also like to be married and a father.
VIKTOR LUNA
Provocative Innovation
Your collection: Reflects the fast pace of life and the effect that technological evolution will have on fashion. It’s a kinetic mix of high-contrast colors and iridescence, and it references machines and technology.
Designer’s block: When in a creative rut, I engage in cultural activities, like visiting museums. It enriches my worldview.
Regrets: High-waisted, light-wash jeans. And I know kids wearing them today are going to regret it, too.
Upcoming project: Innovative menswear, which has been so limited. Many styles can be worn by both genders, even gowns.
The Future is Bright: I see myself on the moon, designing custom outfits for the new colonists.
No. 1 rule: Balance is key. You can go crazy with everything else and still look put together.
ANTHONY RYAN
Understated Glamour
Your collection: Is rich with texture and color.
Philosophy: It has to be comfortable.
Inspiration: “I take to the open road, healthy, free, the world before me.” — Walt Whitman
Fashion is: Not a label in a garment — it is how you combine those pieces to create a “you” vibe.
Style icons: Tilda Swinton, Ruby Rose, and Charlize Theron. I love their androgynous looks and red-carpet risks.
No. 1 rule: Less is always more.
— Designer information compiled by Ashley Breeding