Michael Costello is not one to work leisurely. “I love to beat the clock,” the designer says. “I always tell people that if God hired me, he would have had the world done by Thursday.”

Indeed, deadline pressure is what motivates him — a good thing, as he works overtime to complete two collections for Fashion Week El Paseo 2018.

A native of Palm Springs (with a star on the city’s Walk of Stars), Costello has been a significant presence at Fashion Week El Paseo for seven years, showing both his own work and that of designers he hand-selects from various seasons of Project Runway. Costello himself leapt to fame after appearing on season eight of the reality show in 2010.

This year at Fashion Week El Paseo, he’s debuting a swimwear line as part of the opening-night show, “California Dreamin’,” and presenting a new eveningwear collection alongside the Project Runway crew. “I can’t wait to see people’s reactions,” Costello says of his move into swimwear. “It’s totally different from anything we’ve ever done.”

Just don’t plan to do laps in your Costello maillot. The collection, he says, is “for the woman who doesn’t even want to go swimming; she just wants to look fabulous poolside … Of course, they’ll be in really fun and exciting fabrics, but you and I both know that she has no time to swim. She has time to look fabulous while she takes her selfies.”