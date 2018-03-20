Cuoco took a different view, stating that she is driven more by the creative side of her work than the business. “What I do is art,” she said. “It’s hand-cut and made to fit you. It’s not something you’re going to get rid of tomorrow; it’s an investment. I’ve decided that I’m going to have a different brand that’s not mass. For the time being, I would rather have my soul filled, I guess, than my belly.”

Costello — who admitted that he was dressed entirely in H&M, which he had customized by writing “Palm Springs” across the top of his ripped jeans — said that he’s “fortunate” to have gotten to a place where his brand is recognized and his gowns are requested by celebrities. However, success can be a problem as well. “So many mass companies are looking to our brand to see what we’re doing each season,” he said. “I’m still a growing business, I still have mouths to feed, and whenever we put out a collection, it’s nice seeing it come down the runway. But at the end of the day, I’m still scared that I’m going to see it at retail in a window for $15.99.”