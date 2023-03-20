The Michael Costello Show Illuminates Fashion Week El Paseo

It was a starry, starry night when the fanciful creations of celebrity designer Michael Costello commanded the stage Sunday evening. A regular at Fashion Week El Paseo since 2011, the Emmy Award winner and Project Runway alum knows how to put on a show and has garnered a loyal fanbase — especially here in the desert, where Costello was raised. The tent was packed, excitement ran high, and even before the event began, a glittery celestial backdrop hinted at wondrous things to come.

A series of shimmery gold dresses captivated the crowd immediately. Ruched and gathered to accent the female frame Costello so admires, two floor-length gowns — one single-shouldered and another accented by a flowing cape — culminated in fluid and generous fishtail hemlines, while a mini dress appeared positively futuristic.