It’s no easy feat to launch a spin-off of one of the most popular dramas that ever hit cable. But Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter managed to do just that with Mayans MC (10 p.m. PST Tuesdays, FX). And Michael Irby is going along for the ride — literally and figuratively.

Irby, a Palm Springs native, had to learn how ride a motorcycle in just two days time before the daring cycling drama officially came to life — it takes place in a post-SOA/Jax Teller world where its protagonist, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), tries to carve a life for himself after prison.

Irby plays Obispo “Bishop” Losa, the president of the Mayans MC’s Santo Padre charter, somebody who hails from the Salton Sea. The show also stars Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, and Sarah Bolger.

Mayans MC was quickly picked up a second season after its premiere, and Irby, who’s also turned heads on The Unit and more recently on HBO’s award-winning Barry, happily tells Palm Springs Life about growing up in the desert and the allure of the Sons of Anarchy franchise.