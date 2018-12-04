Michele Lee Tells Almost All at CVRep Luncheon

The Coachella Valley Repertory (CVRep)’s first Luminary Luncheon of the season featured stage, screen, and television actress and singer, Michele Lee. Guests gathered in the Aqua Caliente Ballroom Nov. 14 for luncheon and enjoyed Lee’s lively interview by local TV host Don Martin.

The CVRep series of Luminary Luncheons offers the Coachella Valley community an opportunity to get up close and personal with guest artists while also supporting live local theater in the desert.

Lee has appeared on Broadway, television and concert stages throughout the country. She is known for her Emmy-nominated role as Karen MacKenzie in the series Knots Landing, in which she appeared in every episode.

The actress related the story of her first audition, immediately after graduating from high school, when she won her first role. She later achieved national recognition on Broadway in the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and reprised her role in the film adaptation. She received the Drama Desk Awards, the Outer Critics Circle Award, and Tony nominations for her Broadway performance in Seesaw and The Tale of the The Alleregist’s Wife.

She has worn many hats by starring in and producing television films, which included Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound, Dark Victory, and The Jacqueline Susann Story. Lee was also the first woman to direct, write, and star in a TV movie, Color Me Perfect.

She has appeared with Michael Feinstein in a variety of television and stage concerts from Lincoln Center to Carnegie Hall. The afternoon was filled with illuminating and honest stories about her co-stars and others she’s encountered in show business.