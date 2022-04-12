One Room Challenged: Bedroom & Bathroom

Approach

Structurally, I added three floor-to-ceiling windows to bring in light. The larger his-and-hers closets I designed disappear into the bedroom walls. Between them, a new floating vanity dressing table has a long mirror that makes the space feel bigger by reflecting light. I tripled the bathroom size by expanding it into the un-utilized outdoor breezeway and added a large skylight, allowing light to flood in. I also increased the size of the shower area and tiled it.

Materials

A palette of white, black, and grey lightens and brightens; marble and walnut wood are consistent throughout. I designed the custom walnut bathroom cabinets to have the look of vintage midcentury pieces. Round chunky brass pulls lend a modern feel. Carrara marble tile wraps the shower walls and extends through behind the vanity wall. The same tile in a larger format wraps the fireplace build-out, where custom walnut cabinets and shelves were built into each side for storage. The inset TV creates a lounge area. Artistic lighting that I found in London gives the room more of an edge, and two recovered Milo Baughman chairs in a bold, graphic pattern add texture. The sectional sofa and the bed with an exaggerated-height headboard fit the space perfectly because they were also custom-made.