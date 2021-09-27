Super Structures

Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center

“Personally, this building, which used to be Santa Fe Federal Savings and Loan, is my favorite one in Palm Springs. It’s by

E. Stewart Williams, 1960. It’s incredibly beautiful architecture that just seems to hover on the landscape. The other thing I like about it is that people can actually go inside, which can be challenging with many of our private homes.”

Palm Springs Visitors Center

“I can’t imagine a better introduction to Palm Springs than driving in on Highway 111 from [Interstate] 10 and encountering this soaring, hyperbolic paraboloid roofline atop what used to be a gas station. There’s a sense of grandeur, knowing this is special place where a tent-like, undulating roof welcomes you to the city. That says it all.”