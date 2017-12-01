Surely you’ve seen them. Those folksy wooden crows or featureless doves, footless and glassy-eyed, perched atop Noguchi coffee tables and George Nelson cabinets, adding a touch of whimsy to the sleek environments carefully curated by a new generation of enthusiasts of midcentury modern design.

If there’s a meme that ironically sums up the decorative philosophy of hipsters, “Put a bird on it!” may be it. Fred Arminsen, star of Portlandia, the sketch comedy show that coined the phrase in order to skewer the obsession with all things avian, noted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that bird iconography is “shorthand for ‘This is artistic.’ ” His co-star Carrie Brownstein added, “Now that there’s a bird on it, you should put a frame around it.”

No doubt about it, birds are officially “a thing.” But how is it that they came to signify tasteful ornamentation among a generation that fetishizes midcentury modern objects?