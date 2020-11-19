Then and Now

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BEND GOODS
Bend Goods indoor-outdoor Peacock Lounge Chair updates the popular rattan throne in a powder-coated iron frame at Juniper House.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HOUSE OF LOLO
As seating or a side table, the Multi-Face Cement Stool borrows a classical visage then places it on repeat at House of Lolo.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PLACEWARES
This table runner brings the Geometric E textile pattern designed by Alexander Girard in 1971 to every meal or gathering. Screen-printed in a cotton-linen blend at Placewares.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DESIGN FOR LEISURE
At home in any era, this newly recovered aluminum swivel stool from the 1980s is one in a set of three by Design for Leisure Ltd. at a La MOD.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY VORNADO
Vornado’s VFAN Vintage Air Circulator delivers a powerful blast from the past. The fan is an authentic reissue from a 1945 model.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY RANCHO RELAXO
Cold drinks stay cool in the Corkcicle Walnut Wood Canteen at Rancho Relaxo.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FORTIS
The Uffizi glass faucet by Fortis is clearly modern at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MODERN HACIENDA
Walls and floors can now wear the graphic art of Jim Isermann. The artist has partnered with Tesselle to translate his Hedge installation into 8-inch cement tiles in four colorways. Rotating them changes the motif. At Modern Hacienda.