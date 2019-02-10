The massive, light-filled kitchen is outfitted with recycled glass countertops and Viking and Sub-Zero appliances.

He adds that among the special features of the home are the, “timelessness of the tongue-and-groove ceilings, the [living room’s] original rock fireplace, and how amazing good midcentury bones and state-of-the-art modern design intertwine. And the location and positioning of the home tucked away in Vista Las Palmas give it breathtaking views of Dry Falls and Mount San Jacinto.”

Among the new, modern touches are Italian porcelain tile flooring that flows throughout both the indoor and outdoor living areas; recycled glass countertops along with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances in the kitchen; an updated master bathroom that includes textured vanity walls with floating mirrors, Brizo fixtures, and a shower with a floor-to-ceiling terrazzo tile that also surrounds the stone composite bathtub; as well as recycled glass countertops and glass vanities in the other bathrooms. In addition to the recycled glass countertops, the home’s eco-friendly elements include dual-paned windows and sliders.

The private backyard features a large swimming pool, spa, and entertainment spaces—and a detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom casita that overlooks the pool area.

“This home is filled with natural light,” adds Emerson. “It has a great 1950s feel but with new design so it makes you think and feel what it must have been like to live in this home when it was new in the popular celebrity playground of Vista Las Palmas.”

670 N. Rose Ave., Palm Springs

For more information, contact David Emerson, realtor / executive premier director, David Emerson & Associates, Windermere Homes & Estates, 73725 El Paseo Drive, Palm Desert, 760-220-8210, david@emerson-it.com.