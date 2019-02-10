It’s impossible to overstate the role the Alexander Construction Company played in the history of midcentury architecture in Palm Springs. Founded in 1955 by George Alexander and his son, Robert, the firm built over 2,200 houses in the Coachella Valley before the founders’ untimely deaths in a 1965 plane crash.
Most of the Alexander houses were designed by well-known architect William Krisel, but this home at 670 N. Rose Ave. — which just came on the market at $2.6 million —appears to be an exception. “We did a lot of preliminary research on the background of the home,” says real estate agent David Emerson of Windermere Homes & Estates. “The city believes that George Alexander acted as the builder and the architect on this home, which is unique.”
The residence was completed in 1958 and sits on over one-third of an acre. A recent renovation — by designer Deborah Anderson of D&D Real Estate Concepts and general contractor Brittany Erwin of California Crafted Construction — increased the footprint from 3,593 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms to 3,756 square feet with five en-suite bedrooms and six bathrooms.
“During the renovation, the preexisting bones of the home were maintained but Deborah and Brittany reconfigured the living space, the kitchen, and added bathrooms and a two-car garage [replacing a carport],” says Emerson.
Italian porcelain tile flooring flows throughout both the indoor and outdoor living areas. Designer Deborah Anderson, along with general contractor Brittany Erwin, oversaw the property’s renovation. “Deborah takes special midcentury homes like this one and makes them amazing,” says Emerson. “She brings out the best in them by respecting the integrity of the original architect and bringing innovative and fresh design to make them feel like modern homes.”
The massive, light-filled kitchen is outfitted with recycled glass countertops and Viking and Sub-Zero appliances.
He adds that among the special features of the home are the, “timelessness of the tongue-and-groove ceilings, the [living room’s] original rock fireplace, and how amazing good midcentury bones and state-of-the-art modern design intertwine. And the location and positioning of the home tucked away in Vista Las Palmas give it breathtaking views of Dry Falls and Mount San Jacinto.”
Among the new, modern touches are Italian porcelain tile flooring that flows throughout both the indoor and outdoor living areas; recycled glass countertops along with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances in the kitchen; an updated master bathroom that includes textured vanity walls with floating mirrors, Brizo fixtures, and a shower with a floor-to-ceiling terrazzo tile that also surrounds the stone composite bathtub; as well as recycled glass countertops and glass vanities in the other bathrooms. In addition to the recycled glass countertops, the home’s eco-friendly elements include dual-paned windows and sliders.
The private backyard features a large swimming pool, spa, and entertainment spaces—and a detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom casita that overlooks the pool area.
“This home is filled with natural light,” adds Emerson. “It has a great 1950s feel but with new design so it makes you think and feel what it must have been like to live in this home when it was new in the popular celebrity playground of Vista Las Palmas.”
670 N. Rose Ave., Palm Springs
Modern on the Market
This house at 670 N. Rose Ave. in Palm Springs is one of several participating in “Modern on the Market”, which spotlights open houses for midcentury homes during the opening weekend of Modernism Week 2019.
Open houses will be held Feb. 16 in Palm Springs, and Feb. 17 in Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. See the list of open houses below.
Please note the list may contain some inaccuracies due to the possibility of a property selling prior to the event. Contact the realtor associated with the property to confirm the property’s status.
PALM SPRINGS
670 N. Rose
$2,600,000
Open: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agent: David Emerson
Windermere Homes & Estates
760-220-8210
Davidemersonrealtor.com
2425 N Tuscan Road (Little Tuscany)
$1,179,000
Open: 11am. to 3 p.m.
Agent: Jeff Blacker
Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty
760-408-5075
jeffblacker.com
1245 S. Sunrise Way
$747,000
Open: 11a.m. to 3 p.m.
Agent: Craig Michaels
Leaskou Partners
760-880-3848
Craigmichaelsrealestate@gmail.com
1042 E Apache Road
Dan Palmer and William Krisel, architects
$1,245,000
Open: Noon to 3 p.m.
Agent: TTK Represents, HK Lane / Christie’s International Real Estate
760-904-5234
TTKrepresents.com
499 Dominguez
$685,000
Open: 11 a.m. to 2 pm.
Agent: Team Lange Blea
Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty
760-834-5484
Iamthedesert.com
755 Twin Palms
$799,000
Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Agent: Team Lange Blea
Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty
760-834-5484
Iamthedesert.com
767 Twin Palms
$799,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Agent: Team Lange Blea
Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty
760-834-5484
Iamthedesert.com
699 Equinox Way
$869,000
Open: Noon to 4 p.m.
Agent: Gil Rose
HomeSmart Professionals
760-318-9191
homes@gilrose.com
715 E. Sunny Dunes
$899,000
Open: Noon to 4 p.m.
Agent: The Bianco Group – James Bianco
Coldwell Banker
760-808-0650
palmsprings.house
2890 E Wyman Drive
William Krisel, architect
$639,900
Open: Noon to 4 p.m.
Agent: The Bianco Group – James Bianco
Coldwell Banker
760-808-0650
palmsprings.house
855 W. Panorama
$1,395,000
Open: Noon to 3 p.m.
Agent: ASK Palm Springs
HK Lane/Christie’s International
760-333-2228
ASKPalmSprings.com
202 Monterey Drive
William Krisel architect, and Hugh Kaptur, architect of guest house
$829,000
Open: Noon to 3 p.m.
Agent: Brian Beard
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
760-799-7096
Modernhomespalmsprings.com
RANCHO MIRAGE
6 Makena Lane (midcentury inspired)
$2,695,000
Open: Noon to 3 p.m.
Agent: TTK Represents
HK Lane / Christie’s International Real Estate
760-904-5234
TTKrepresents.com
INDIAN WELLS
45755 Cielito Drive
William F. Cody, architect
$1,699,000
Open: Noon to 4 p.m.
Agent: Niloo Shams
Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty
760-861-9555
nilooshams@aol.com
75690 Fairway Drive
$1,429,000
Open: Noon to 3 p.m.
Agent: TTK Represents
HK Lane / Christie’s International Real Estate
760-904-5234
TTKrepresents.com