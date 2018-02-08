“Modern on the Market” Spotlights Midcentury Open Houses

“Modern on the Market” shines the spotlight on the architecture that defines the Greater Palm Springs real estate market with an Open House weekend of midcentury homes.
The weekend event coincides with one of the biggest signature events in the valley — Modernism Week, which attracts more than 70,000 midcentury enthusiasts to the desert.
Open house hours are 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Feb. 17 in Palm Springs, and noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 in Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells and La Quinta.
See the list of open houses below. Please note the list may contain some inaccuracies due to the possibility of a property selling prior to the event. Contact the realtor associated with the property to confirm the property’s status.
2018 “MODERN ON THE MARKET”
PALM SPRINGS
FEB. 17: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
899 S. Riverside Drive
$688,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agent: Brett Kayzar
Coldwell Banker
760-835-8381
brettkayzar.com
2426 S. Madrona Drive
$484,900
Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Agent: Harry Sterling
Coldwell Banker
760-409-7977
mail@harrysterling.com
683 N. Juanita Drive
$725,000
Open: Noon to 4 p.m.
Agent: Dave Kibbey
HOM Sotheby’s International Realty
760-797-8059
desertestatehomes.com
2301 E. Desert Park Ave.
$698,900
Open: 1-4 p.m.
Agent: Dave Kibbey
HOM Sotheby’s International Realty
760-797-8059
desertestatehomes.com
1472 N. Riverside Drive
$799,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agent: James Bianco
Coldwell Banker
760-808-0650
palmsprings.house
492 E. Simms Road
$627,000
Open: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Agent: Steve Lautenbach
Coldwell Banker
760-501-1233
stevelautenbachrealtor.com
733 N. Phillips Road – The Movie Colony
$918,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agent: Nancy Glienke
Coldwell Banker
858-525-1163
nglienke@coldwellbanker.com
4101 Amber Lane
$985,000
Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Agents: Team Marc Lange & Carl Blea
HOM Sotheby’s Int’l Realty
760-834-5484
marc@iamthedesert.com
151 Vista Agave
$499,000
Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Agents: Team Marc Lange & Carl Blea
HOM Sotheby’s Int’l Realty
760-834-5484
marc@iamthedesert.com
2151 Silverado
$1,195,000
Open: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Agents: Team Marc Lange & Carl Blea
HOM Sotheby’s Int’l Realty
760-834-5484
marc@iamthedesert.com
2808 N. Sunnyview Drive
$619,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agent: M. Joan Martin
HomeSmart Professionals
760-902-9066
1128 N. Calle Rolph
$679,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agent: M. Joan Martin
HomeSmart Professionals
760-902-9066
11 Palomino
$1,075,000
Open: Noon to 3 p.m.
Agent: Hilda Horvat
Coldwell Banker
760-835-1151
hilda@hildahorvat.com
2189 N. Roberto Drive
$618,750
Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Agent: TTKrepresents – Chris Menrad
HK Lane / Christie’s Int’l Real Estate
760-904-5234
ttkrepresents.com
222 E. Palo Verde Ave.
$1,295,000
Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Agent: TTKrepresents – Ty Nasief
HK Lane / Christie’s Int’l Real Estate
760-904-5234
ttkrepresents.com
315 N. Farrell Drive
$799,500
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1956, Alexander Construction Company
Agent: Richard Chamberlin
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
760-832-5398
Richardg@Team2trust.com
940 E. Balboa Circle
$829,000
Open: Noon to 3 p.m.
Karen Strauss Keller Williams
760- 610-4724
dstraussteam@gmail.com
2805 S. Palm Canyon Drive
$1,350,000
Open: Noon to 3 p.m.
Agent: Dean Sipe
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
760-668-5386
dean@deansipe.com
1009 Paseo de Marcia
$729,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agent: Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
760-320-4586
louisehampton.com
191 W Merito Place
$499,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agent: Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
760-320-4586
louisehampton.com
1505 Avenida Sevilla
$1,999,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agent: Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
760-320-4586
louisehampton.com
1500 Avenida Sevilla
$1,650,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
760-320-4586
louisehampton.com
201 Vereda Norte
$2,475,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agent: Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
760-320-4586
louisehampton.com
370 W. Via Lola
$1,999,000
Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Agent: Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
760-320-4586
louisehampton.com
2018 “MODERN ON THE MARKET” FEB. 18: Noon to 4 p.m.
RANCHO MIRAGE, PALM DESERT, INDIAN WELLS, AND LA QUINTA
Rancho Mirage
70777 Tamarisk Lane
Tamarisk Country Club
$2,700,000
Open: 1-3 p.m.
Agent: Dave Kibbey
HOM Sotheby’s International Realty
760-774-0105
70 Dartmouth Drive
$694,999
Open: Noon to 3 p.m.
Agent: Jenell VanDenBos
Bennion Deville Homes
760-831-4126
JenellFontes.com
70328 Placerville Road
$2,395,000
Open: Noon to 4 p.m.
Agent: Robert & Tracy Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
760-408-2965
desertpremierhomes.com
Palm Desert
73436 Tamarisk St.
$750,000
Open: Noon to 4 p.m.
Charles Du Bois, architect
Agent: James Bianco
Coldwell Banker
760-808-0650
palmsprings.house
77315 Missouri
$349,000
Open: Noon to 4 p.m.
Agents: Team Marc Lange & Carl Blea
HOM Sotheby’s International Realty
760834-5484
marc@iamthedesert.com
74582 Fairway Drive
$549,000
Open: Noon to 4 p.m.
1963, architect/builder unknown
Agent: Richard Chamberlin
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
760-832-5398
Richardg@Team2trust.com