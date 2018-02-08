“Modern on the Market” Spotlights Midcentury Open Houses

“Modern on the Market” shines the spotlight on the architecture that defines the Greater Palm Springs real estate market with an Open House weekend of midcentury homes.

The weekend event coincides with one of the biggest signature events in the valley — Modernism Week, which attracts more than 70,000 midcentury enthusiasts to the desert.

Open house hours are 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Feb. 17 in Palm Springs, and noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 in Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells and La Quinta.

See the list of open houses below. Please note the list may contain some inaccuracies due to the possibility of a property selling prior to the event. Contact the realtor associated with the property to confirm the property’s status.

2018 “MODERN ON THE MARKET”



PALM SPRINGS

FEB. 17: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

899 S. Riverside Drive

$688,000

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agent: Brett Kayzar

Coldwell Banker

760-835-8381

brettkayzar.com

2426 S. Madrona Drive

$484,900

Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Agent: Harry Sterling

Coldwell Banker

760-409-7977

mail@harrysterling.com

683 N. Juanita Drive

$725,000

Open: Noon to 4 p.m.

Agent: Dave Kibbey

HOM Sotheby’s International Realty

760-797-8059

desertestatehomes.com

2301 E. Desert Park Ave.

$698,900

Open: 1-4 p.m.

Agent: Dave Kibbey

HOM Sotheby’s International Realty

760-797-8059

desertestatehomes.com

1472 N. Riverside Drive

$799,000

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agent: James Bianco

Coldwell Banker

760-808-0650

palmsprings.house

492 E. Simms Road

$627,000

Open: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Agent: Steve Lautenbach

Coldwell Banker

760-501-1233

stevelautenbachrealtor.com

733 N. Phillips Road – The Movie Colony

$918,000

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agent: Nancy Glienke

Coldwell Banker

858-525-1163

nglienke@coldwellbanker.com

4101 Amber Lane

$985,000

Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Agents: Team Marc Lange & Carl Blea

HOM Sotheby’s Int’l Realty

760-834-5484

marc@iamthedesert.com

151 Vista Agave

$499,000

Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Agents: Team Marc Lange & Carl Blea

HOM Sotheby’s Int’l Realty

760-834-5484

marc@iamthedesert.com

2151 Silverado

$1,195,000

Open: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Agents: Team Marc Lange & Carl Blea

HOM Sotheby’s Int’l Realty

760-834-5484

marc@iamthedesert.com

2808 N. Sunnyview Drive

$619,000

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agent: M. Joan Martin

HomeSmart Professionals

760-902-9066

1128 N. Calle Rolph

$679,000

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agent: M. Joan Martin

HomeSmart Professionals

760-902-9066

11 Palomino

$1,075,000

Open: Noon to 3 p.m.

Agent: Hilda Horvat

Coldwell Banker

760-835-1151

hilda@hildahorvat.com

2189 N. Roberto Drive

$618,750

Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Agent: TTKrepresents – Chris Menrad

HK Lane / Christie’s Int’l Real Estate

760-904-5234

ttkrepresents.com

222 E. Palo Verde Ave.

$1,295,000

Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Agent: TTKrepresents – Ty Nasief

HK Lane / Christie’s Int’l Real Estate

760-904-5234

ttkrepresents.com

315 N. Farrell Drive

$799,500

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1956, Alexander Construction Company

Agent: Richard Chamberlin

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

760-832-5398

Richardg@Team2trust.com

940 E. Balboa Circle

$829,000

Open: Noon to 3 p.m.

Karen Strauss Keller Williams

760- 610-4724

dstraussteam@gmail.com

2805 S. Palm Canyon Drive

$1,350,000

Open: Noon to 3 p.m.

Agent: Dean Sipe

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

760-668-5386

dean@deansipe.com

1009 Paseo de Marcia

$729,000

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agent: Louise Hampton Team

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

760-320-4586

louisehampton.com

191 W Merito Place

$499,000

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agent: Louise Hampton Team

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

760-320-4586

louisehampton.com

1505 Avenida Sevilla

$1,999,000

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agent: Louise Hampton Team

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

760-320-4586

louisehampton.com

1500 Avenida Sevilla

$1,650,000

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Louise Hampton Team

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

760-320-4586

louisehampton.com

201 Vereda Norte

$2,475,000

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agent: Louise Hampton Team

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

760-320-4586

louisehampton.com

370 W. Via Lola

$1,999,000

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agent: Louise Hampton Team

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

760-320-4586

louisehampton.com

2018 “MODERN ON THE MARKET” FEB. 18: Noon to 4 p.m.

RANCHO MIRAGE, PALM DESERT, INDIAN WELLS, AND LA QUINTA

Rancho Mirage

70777 Tamarisk Lane

Tamarisk Country Club

$2,700,000

Open: 1-3 p.m.

Agent: Dave Kibbey

HOM Sotheby’s International Realty

760-774-0105

70 Dartmouth Drive

$694,999

Open: Noon to 3 p.m.

Agent: Jenell VanDenBos

Bennion Deville Homes

760-831-4126

JenellFontes.com

70328 Placerville Road

$2,395,000

Open: Noon to 4 p.m.

Agent: Robert & Tracy Real Estate Group

Bennion Deville Homes

760-408-2965

desertpremierhomes.com

Palm Desert

73436 Tamarisk St.

$750,000

Open: Noon to 4 p.m.

Charles Du Bois, architect

Agent: James Bianco

Coldwell Banker

760-808-0650

palmsprings.house

77315 Missouri

$349,000

Open: Noon to 4 p.m.

Agents: Team Marc Lange & Carl Blea

HOM Sotheby’s International Realty

760834-5484

marc@iamthedesert.com

74582 Fairway Drive

$549,000

Open: Noon to 4 p.m.

1963, architect/builder unknown

Agent: Richard Chamberlin

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

760-832-5398

Richardg@Team2trust.com