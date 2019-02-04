The Palm Springs Cultural Center will host a 50th anniversary celebration of Midnight Cowboy on March 2 in the historic Camelot Theatre.

Join Michael Childers for an evening of storytelling about the making of the movie, followed by a special screening of the film and Jon Voight’s rarely seen screen test for the lead role. Peter Bart, former studio executive, film producer, and editor emeritus of Variety magazine, will moderate the discussion. A collection of Childers’ on-set photographs taken during the production of Midnight Cowboy, including some of Andy Warhol’s “superstars” who had cameos in the film, will be hung in the main floor gallery and will remain for a two-week public exhibition.

This multi-Academy Award winning classic, directed by John Schlesinger, is widely considered one of the greatest, ground-breaking American films ever made. Midnight Cowboy tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a young, naive hustler from Texas, played by an unknown Jon Voight, and a desperate, fast talking con man, played by Dustin Hoffman fresh off of his preppy performance in The Graduate.