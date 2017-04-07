A revolutionary new ironing system developed by Miele was introduced during the final weekend of Fashion Week El Paseo.

Palm Springs Life Fashion Editor Susan Stein was thrilled to have Miele representatives backstage to assist with the FashionMaster; ironing and steaming the designer clothing to perfection for the Saks Fifth Avenue show March 24 and the CD Greene couture runway show March 25. The FashionMaster was demonstrated March 26 in a private salon at CD Greene’s trunk show where guests enjoyed champagne and hors d’oeuvres while shopping and socializing with the designer.

Miele’s FashionMaster offers the latest in function, modern styling and advanced patented technology that combines an iron, steam generator, and active ironing table into one compact unit that delivers professional results at home.

Miele was a sponsor of 2017’s Palm Desert Food + Wine Festival, providing the appliances for the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. Among some of the talent who provided cooking demonstrations were by Gale Gand, Brooke Williamson, Gale Simmons and Tory McPhail.

