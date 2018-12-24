For many years, former Eye on the Desert reporter Mike Hatton interviewed celebrities at local red carpet events. Thanks to his role in director Peter Farrelly’s film Green Book, Hatton will be on the other side of the velvet ropes in January alongside his costars at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF).

Green Book, which has garnered four Golden Globe nominations and a bevy of critical praise, stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in a 1960s period piece that touches upon bridging the racial divide. As uplifting as it is thought provoking, the movie also captured PSIFF’s coveted Vanguard Award, a group honor distinguishing a film’s cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project.

• See related story: Green BookCast, Director to Collect Vanguard Award

In the movie, Hatton plays George, a sarcastic bass player in pianist Dr. Don Shirley’s (Mahershala) musical ensemble. He says that it’s been “incredible” to part of the project, which came to him rather serendipitously — Hatton happened to know one of the film’s writers, Nick Vallelonga, who vied for him to get the role.

The Indiana-born talent now resides in the Los Angeles area but lived in the Coachella Valley for six years while working for CBS Local 2; he still owns a home in the desert. Hatton tells Palm Springs Life what it’s like to come full circle with his own celebratory appearance at the festival, one of the most high profile events in the valley.