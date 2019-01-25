When you were writing Good Vibrations, did it occur to you that it would something that would go anywhere? Or was it a kind of stream-of-consciousness moment—creating it?

Brian worked the track for several months and we had done sections of Good Vibrations at several studios over several months’ time. I actually dictated the lyrics, which is actually a poem about a young woman; the typical imagery of the 1960s, a hippie girl who was all into nature and peace and love and everything. That was the inspiration initially. The Beach Boys were influenced by those changes as well as everybody else. It was all about that time period and change.

What’s it like today touring?

It’s better than ever. When we first started out we had a station wagon with a U-Haul trailer with our amplifiers and drums. And then, all of sudden, we found out there was this called a Roadie. Nowadays, we have a wonderful crew that sets everything up for us and we have wonderful touring busses—one for the crew, one for the band.

Actor/musician John Stamos will be with you on stage here.

Yes. He performs with us [on drums]. You know, he’s a father now and he brings his wife and child on the road with us whenever he can. He grew up in Southern California and rode his bicycle by my parents’ house and saw the gold albums on the wall. He’s been a lifelong fan. It’s fun to have him around. He’s really a great performer and had a three-piece band in Southern California before he became Blackie on General Hospital.

What do appreciate most about performing and being a musician?

The performing part of it is the sweetest part because you come out on stage and you see that music can create so much joy and transcend all the problems a person can have, and maybe for a few minutes or a few hours, it can transport people to a place of happiness. [performing]

Is there one Beach Boys song that epitomizes you?

Good question. Well, I have the song Unleash The Love [from my second solo album] that is performed in the first set when we tour the show. It’s a song that I wrote as a result of being a life-long meditator. The whole point of meditation is to create more happiness throughout the world, and more empathy and clarity in the individual in the process. That’s an important message to me. I’m all about increasing positivity. It’s surely what the world needs.

