Mike Pompeo to Speak at Mama’s House Benefit Luncheon in February 2022

As the country navigates through a withdraw of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, one of the principal people involved in the deal struck with the Taliban under the Trump administration, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will speak at a benefit for Mama’s House on Feb. 5 at Indian Wells Renaissance Resort and Spa.

Pompeo will speak at the annual Heartbeat of Love Luncheon that also marks the 10th anniversary of Mama's House as the only residential home within the Coachella Valley providing shelter for women in crisis pregnancies. Pompeo is the first American to have served in the cabinet posts of secretary of state and director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Individual tickets to attend the luncheon go on sale in November. There is also a special VIP meet-and-greet with Pompeo on Feb. 4 followed by dinner with him after the reception. Sponsorship sales are underway and include some admissions to the VIP reception. Sponsorships range from $ 1,000 to $ 100,000 for an ultimate sponsorship. For sponsorship information, contact Jan Lupia at 760-406-3413 or 844-232-8622 ext. 1, or email her at janlupia@themamashouse.org.

As a teenager, Pompeo enrolled at the United States Military Academy at West Point where he graduated first in his class in 1986, and then served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall. He also served with the 2nd Squadron, 7th Cavalry in the Fourth Infantry Division. After leaving active duty, Pompeo graduated from Harvard Law School where he served as editor of the Harvard Law Review.

Pompeo may be best known for co-founding Thayer Aerospace with some of his West Point classmates, returning to his mother’s family roots in south central Kansas. He served as CEO for more than half a decade, manufacturing components for commercial and military aircraft and building a client list that included Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon. He then became president of Sentry International, an oilfield equipment manufacturing, distribution, and service company, and served from 2006 to 2010.

Four times, Kansas elected Pompeo to represent their 4th Congressional District as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. In Congress, he served on the Energy and Commerce Committee, the House Intelligence Committee, and the Special Committee that investigated the death of four Americans in Benghazi, Libya. Appointed in 2017 to serve as director of the CIA, Pompeo served for just a little over a year before President Donald Trump nominated him as secretary of state in 2018.

Pompeo and his wife Susan have one son, Nicholas. All three Pompeos are, temporarily, transplanted Kansans now living on the East Coast who still cheer on their Wichita State University Shockers basketball team and miss spending weekends on the farm in Winfield.

