Charming the Plaza Theatre

While that fan’s top pick was not on the evening’s agenda, the band’s devotees got to sing along to favorites like “Michigan” (2011) and 2013’s twangy “Honey, Honey,” which the pair shared live during their 2015 appearance on The Conan O’Brien Show. They exited the stage to a standing ovation — only to reemerge and surprise ticketholders with two more tunes.

“This is our first Palm Springs show,” Pattengale revealed before the pair’s final bow. “I hope they save this place so we can come back and play it again.”

A portion of the proceeds from the Oasis Music Festival will support the Save the Plaza Theatre Foundation’s capital campaign to restore the iconic venue.

• • •

The May 13 card at the Plaza Theatre starts at 5 p.m. with Coachella's own The Flusters, followed by Thee Sacred Souls, Y La Bamba, The Dip, and Lee Fields and the Expressions. Tickets: oasismusicfestival.com/tickets.

Don't forget Oasis Music Festival venues are also offering top-shelf entertainment. Friday's highlights include the Purple Room Palm Springs with Jane Monheit, Wilma and Frieda's host Deven Green and Handsome Ned, DJ Lee Dagger appears at Chill Bar (21+), and Tony Grandberry Quartet sings at Lulu California Bistro.

