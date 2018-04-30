Diana Richards has served on the museum board with Browne for about 17 years. “I think anybody else would have turned around and run with all the changes and as many years of work that she put behind it,” she says. “Millie has put her heart and soul into it from day one. She is now at the tail end and is going to see it through.”

As part of her commitment, Browne has attended classes presented by the Smithsonian and examined numerous museums with a critical business eye. “What I saw with most small museums is that somebody starts it with their [private] collection, and they’re never able to support it and properly take care of it. We have thought of this business-wise as well as culturally. A lot of small museums don’t have that luxury,” she says.

To that end, plans for the new museum include a prep kitchen and indoor and outdoor spaces that can be rented out (or used by the tribe) for events. As for the cultural aspect that drove her on, Browne says, “what I wanted was for future generations to know we were here. I didn’t want people to come to town and hear, ‘I don’t know who lived here. There were some Agua Caliente Indians, but we really don’t know much about them.’ ”

For more than 42 years, Browne has resided in South Palm Springs’ Twin Palms neighborhood, now living with husband Dave and three Labrador retrievers. (“They are our babies,” she says.) A daughter and two sons live in the area; her youngest daughter lives in Bozeman, Montana, and her youngest son lives just outside of Sparks, Nevada.

A couple of years ago, she traveled to China with two of her six grandchildren. In January, she went with them to Russia, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland and saw the Northern Lights. “Dave is more of a homebody than I am,” she says of her husband, a former professional fly dresser (the June 2010 issue of Palm Springs Life showcased his artistry, including a bright red-and-yellow-tipped feather fly he titled Magnificent Millie).

Having recently turned 72, Browne says she probably will retire from the board when the museum is finally built.

“I would love to go to Africa and do a safari. I would love to see Egypt. [Chairing the museum board] is very confining. It’s a lot of responsibility, and I think I have earned the right to pass it on, because my job is done,” she says.

“My goal was to build a museum — to educate the public and give the tribe and other indigenous people something to be proud of. The potential has no boundaries.

“I am sure my mother would have been very proud of what I have accomplished,” she adds.

Indeed, she probably would be jumping and yelling — and this time, her little girl would not be embarrassed.