Privacy is paramount at this stunning, modern, contemporary estate that’s set on 1 1/4 acres with 180-degree views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains, as well as Mount San Gorgonio.

This special home — with five bedrooms and six baths in over 6,700 square feet — is located in an area known as “Millionaires Row” that begins at the intersection of Frank Sinatra Drive and Vista Dunes and travels south to incorporate the various gated and non-gated communities that run along the east and west sides of Vista Dunes.