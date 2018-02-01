Privacy is paramount at this stunning, modern, contemporary estate that’s set on 1 1/4 acres with 180-degree views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains, as well as Mount San Gorgonio.
This special home — with five bedrooms and six baths in over 6,700 square feet — is located in an area known as “Millionaires Row” that begins at the intersection of Frank Sinatra Drive and Vista Dunes and travels south to incorporate the various gated and non-gated communities that run along the east and west sides of Vista Dunes.
The dramatic entry hall has a tall ceiling clad in vertical grain Douglas fir that continues into an expansive entertaining space where you’ll find the living room, dining room, a fireplace clad in black granite, zebra wood laminate, and aluminum, a 1,500-bottle wine room, and pocket sliders that allow for easy access to the outdoors.
The open family/media room and chef’s kitchen—which includes a circular island with counter-height seating, Caesarstone countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, two Miele dishwashers, Wolf stovetop, and Miele double ovens—is adjacent to an informal dining area with mountain views, and a fireplace.
The master suite is meticulously appointed with all you could possibly want including an office, two large walk-in closets, an additional washer/dryer, and a spa bathroom with a walk-in shower outfitted with two shower heads, plus a rain fall shower head. In addition, the master enjoys dramatic, expansive mountain views through floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a slider that leads out to a patio. A large picture window in the en-suite also takes in the incredible views.
A game room and office provide you with the option for a second master suite. The home’s three additional bedrooms all have en-suite bathrooms. A home gym, two, three-car garages, custom Vantage Lighting, and an owned solar electric system round out the many amenities.
And let’s not forget the infinity pool and spa, outdoor living and dining rooms, an outdoor kitchen, and multiple entertaining terraces and fire pits for enjoying the perfect desert lifestyle.
Listing price: $3,495,000
72870 Halco Dunes Way, Rancho Mirage
John Bomgardner
Bennion Deville Homes
760-799-5785
jbomgard@aol.com