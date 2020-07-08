Waiting for a Miracle

And how about now? What is the most vital thing you learned, and perhaps we all need to be aware of, of the Salton Sea today?

The speed in which it’s going to start drying up. I think there’s a lack of awareness about how quickly it’s going to happen. One of the issues is the ramifications of the playa being exposed and the scale of the dust pollution off of that that could happen.

Can you elaborate?

People are not aware of what’s at stake, particularly the particulate matter that will be blowing into the atmosphere. That will increase the respiratory issues throughout the area — Imperial Valley, Coachella Valley, and potentially the broader basin of Southern California. But as we just saw in the recent news cycle, dust from Africa got to Florida. Both Imperial and Coachella Valleys have high asthma rates, in general. This can exacerbate the air quality. The other thing is the Salton Sea is a huge eco system for millions of animals and fish and the fish have already gone away to a certain extent because of the salinity of the water, so as the Salton Sea drives up and fish have gone away, the birds don’t use it as a stopover point and there are very few wetlands left for birds. Millions of birds used to come to the Salton Sea for food, for habitat. It’s a huge environmental disaster. The other thing that people may not realize is that because it’s a large body of water, it cools off the Valley, just as the ocean cools off the land.

What was the most challenging aspect of creating the documentary?

Finding and talking to the right people who understood the story, particularly in the early years. The other challenge was that it was so hot to shoot in the summer that the cameras would just turn off. But this was also new for me as a first-time filmmaker shooting it on his own. I had a very small budget and I was out there shooting and learning at the same time, so I was challenged by the cinematography.